Nashville Pedal Tavern suing competing party bike

A Nashville party bike company has cycled its way into a lawsuit.

Nashville Pedal Tavern says competitor, Sprocket Rocket Tours ripped off its branding.

A lawsuit filed in federal court Thursday claims Sprocket Rocket has been using the term "Pedal Tavern" in its online advertising for years.

"I think that's a little ridiculous. Everyone is going to be pedaling bikes and drinking beers. It's a good idea and you can't really claim it," said tourist Sebastian Smith.

The lawsuit also claims by using the term "Pedal Tavern” to describe this party bike, Sprocket Rocket is deceiving customers.

"We typed in ‘Pedal Tavern’ and there's a whole list, and this one (Sprocket Rocket) just spoke out to us the most I felt," said a tourist.

"It's all about marketing," said another tourist.

There is no doubt every single one of the traveling taverns are getting business.

"Unfortunately they were all sold out today," said tourist Mark Stanek.

Stanek agrees each one should be creative and unique with branding.

"If one is known as a Pedal Tavern and the other tries to copy it, I think they have a point," Stanek said.

News 4 reached out to both Pedal Tavern and Sprocket Rocket. Both declined to comment.

