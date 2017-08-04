30 miles from Nashville is top town for eclipse

The total population of White House is 12,000 people. In just over two weeks, 30,000 visitors are coming for the total solar eclipse.

When the sun, moon and Earth do their thing, the town feels the pressure to be ready.

On the streets of White House, most people know something big is about to happen. The spectacle in the sky is unique, and even more so on Main Street in White House.

“We’ll be in totality. The rest of the country just gets part of the eclipse,” said librarian Liz Kozlowski.

At the White House Library, students’ drawings try to explain what’s coming. Kozlowski handles the grown-up version.

“We are the second longest viewing spot in the country. So when people realize that they need to find out where White House is, because we’re not well known, where is White House and how do we get there?” Kozlowski said.

All five hotels are sold out and a mass pilgrimage of 30,000 people are heading to town.

“Again, this is something we’ve never experienced or had to deal with or plan for completely. A new rodeo for us,” Kozlowski said.

The people in town are ready too.

“Oh yeah, I’ve got the shades for it. Don’t look into the sun,” laughed one White House resident.

Kozlowski said the last big event in White House was when American Idol runner-up Clark Beckham showed up for a concert. She’s confident that won’t compare to the solar eclipse.

