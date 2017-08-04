Drugs, guns seized from Nashville home - WSMV Channel 4

Drugs, guns seized from Nashville home

Posted: Updated:
Thomas Jones (Source: Metro Nashville PD) Thomas Jones (Source: Metro Nashville PD)
Tarvarius McDowell (Source: Metro Nashville PD) Tarvarius McDowell (Source: Metro Nashville PD)
Drugs, guns and cash were seized from the home. (Source: Metro Nashville PD) Drugs, guns and cash were seized from the home. (Source: Metro Nashville PD)
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

Metro police say officers seized cocaine, guns and cash from a north Nashville home on Thursday.

Investigators were tipped off about possible drug dealing out of the home in the 1500 block of 24th Avenue North.

Police executed a search warrant and found four sets of digital scales, loose ammunition, several small bags of cocaine and three guns hidden under a couch. More cocaine, guns and ammo were found in two bedrooms.

Thomas Jones, 26, and Tarvarius McDowell, 23, face multiple drug and gun charges.

Jones is being held on a $75,000 bond. McDowell is being held on a $55,000 bond.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.