Drugs, guns seized from Nashville home

Drugs, guns and cash were seized from the home. (Source: Metro Nashville PD)

Metro police say officers seized cocaine, guns and cash from a north Nashville home on Thursday.

Investigators were tipped off about possible drug dealing out of the home in the 1500 block of 24th Avenue North.

Police executed a search warrant and found four sets of digital scales, loose ammunition, several small bags of cocaine and three guns hidden under a couch. More cocaine, guns and ammo were found in two bedrooms.

Thomas Jones, 26, and Tarvarius McDowell, 23, face multiple drug and gun charges.

Jones is being held on a $75,000 bond. McDowell is being held on a $55,000 bond.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.