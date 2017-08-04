Police: Drag racing may be to blame for deadly crash

Tennessee's most wanted fugitives.More >>
Students will now be returning to class on Wednesday, Aug. 9. The delays are related to a two-year $40 million renovation aiming to update the 14-acre campus.More >>
The total population of White House is 12,000 people. In just over two weeks, 30,000 visitors are coming for the total solar eclipse.More >>
A Nashville party bike company has cycled its way into a lawsuit. Nashville Pedal Tavern says competitor, Sprocket Rocket Tours ripped off its branding.More >>
Metro police say officers seized cocaine, guns and cash from a north Nashville home on Thursday.More >>
Metro police believe drag racing may be to blame for the death of an 87-year-old man in south Nashville on Monday night.More >>
The 911 call came in just before 4 a.m. Friday at a home on Donald Street. Police said the victim, who has not been identified, died inside the house.More >>
Metro Schools is trying to fill a need as the school year begins on Monday. The district still needs about 40 more crossing guards to control traffic around the schools.More >>
The Nashville Fire Department said one man was rescued from the Cumberland River in downtown Nashville on Friday.More >>
The U.S. Attorney's Office has decided not to take further action in a deadly police-involved shooting that happened in Nashville earlier this year.More >>
A man is recovering after allegedly being shot by a co-worker inside the Burger King in Spring Hill.More >>
A 73-year-old man is banned from a Florida beach after a parent complained that he was handing out business cards that read, "Sugardaddy seeking his sugarbaby."More >>
An overflowing toilet at the Nashville International Airport caused sewage to leak onto some travelers' luggage on Thursday morning.More >>
The Crossville Police Department is mourning the loss of a K-9 officer who was reportedly killed by a suspect.More >>
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has arrested 83 people in New Orleans and two Tennessee cities.More >>
Nashville-based rapper Starlito has surrendered to police after being charged in a shooting at an East Nashville restaurant.More >>
A couple upset over a $125 fee from their wedding photographer now has a much bigger bill to pay. A jury decided the couple defamed Andrea Polito through a campaign of falsehoods on social media and interviews and awarded her more than $1 million in damages.More >>
A security guard was shot during an attempted robbery at a Nashville liquor store on Thursday night.More >>
