Police: Drag racing may be to blame for deadly crash

Metro police believe drag racing may be to blame for the death of an 87-year-old man in south Nashville on Monday night.

James Bryan was killed in the crash on Antioch Pike at Wingate Avenue around 7 p.m.

Police said Kevin Carmaco-Rodriguez was traveling west on Antioch Pike in a Nissan 370 when he hit Bryan’s Buick sedan that had just turned east onto Antioch Pike.

Bryan was pinned inside his car and had to be removed by the Nashville Fire Department. Police said he was alert and conscious at the scene, but later died at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

Investigators believe Carmaco-Rodriguez, 20, was drag racing. He was issued a misdemeanor citation at the scene, but police said he may face more serious charges once the investigation is complete.

