More crossing guards needed as school year approaches - WSMV Channel 4

More crossing guards needed as school year approaches

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

Metro Schools is trying to fill a need as the school year begins on Monday.

The district still needs about 40 more crossing guards to control traffic around the schools.

The part-time job is about 15 hours a week. It might not be too time-consuming, but children’s safety is one of the top priorities.

“My biggest concern is that people won’t realize that the school zone has started. We have flashing lights on most of our school zones and the ones that don’t have cones at the beginning and ends of the school zones,” said Michelle Mertz, school crossing guard supervisor. “These are our children, grandchildren, and they’re the most important things in the world.”

Click here for information on how to apply.

