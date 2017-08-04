Man rescued from Cumberland River in downtown Nashville

The man was rescued after going for a swim. (WSMV)

The Nashville Fire Department said one man was rescued from the Cumberland River in downtown Nashville on Friday.

Officials said the man decided to go for a swim and was in distress. Crews pulled him out of the water around 2 p.m.

The man was checked out by paramedics and is fine.

Police initially said two men were pulled from the water, but fire officials on the scene said there was only one.

Stay with News 4 for updates to this story.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.