2 men rescued from Cumberland River in downtown Nashville

Two men have been rescued from the Cumberland River in downtown Nashville.

Metro police said it happened near the John Seigenthaler Pedestrian Bridge just before 2 p.m. Friday.

Police said two men fell in and were retrieved by boat. They are now being checked out by paramedics.

News 4 has a crew on the scene and will have more details as they become available.

