Police officer, inmate involved in crash in Donelson

Three people were taken to the hospital after the wreck. (WSMV)

The wreck happened on Friday afternoon in Donelson. (WSMV)

A police officer was involved in a crash at a busy intersection in Donelson on Friday.

According to Metro police, two officers and an inmate were inside the car when it was hit on Spence Lane at Lebanon Pike.

All three were taken to the hospital to get checked out but are expected to be OK.

