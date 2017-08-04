Police officer, inmate involved in crash in Donelson - WSMV Channel 4

Police officer, inmate involved in crash in Donelson

Posted: Updated:
The wreck happened on Friday afternoon in Donelson. (WSMV)
Three people were taken to the hospital after the wreck. (WSMV)
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

A police officer was involved in a crash at a busy intersection in Donelson on Friday.

According to Metro police, two officers and an inmate were inside the car when it was hit on Spence Lane at Lebanon Pike.

All three were taken to the hospital to get checked out but are expected to be OK.

