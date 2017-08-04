Woman pleads not guilty in Wilson County dog attack

The woman whose dogs allegedly attacked a Wilson County child was in court on Friday.

Jamie Bosch is accused of allowing her dogs to roam free and seriously injure a child.

The incident happened back in April.

Police say two of her dogs attacked a Wilson County student after he got off the bus.

On Friday, Bosch pleaded not guilty. She is scheduled to return to court in September and is currently out on $2,500 bond.

