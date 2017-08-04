Acting U.S. Attorney Smith to leave DOJ in September

Jack Smith has resigned as Acting U.S. Attorney effective in early September. (Photo: Department of Justice)

Acting U.S. Attorney Jack Smith announced Friday he would be leaving the Department of Justice next month.

Smith has served as Acting U.S. Attorney since David Rivera resigned in March.

“This was one of the most difficult professional decisions that I have ever been faced with,” said Smith in a news release. “I truly love representing the American people and seeking justice on their behalf. I will profoundly miss the close relationships I have developed with the exceptional public servants in our office, as well as the consummate professionals of our law enforcement community.”

Smith will remain in office until early September. He has been a prosecutor with the Department of Justice for 16 years, having served the head of the Public Integrity Section in Washington, DC, for five years prior to coming to Nashville in 2015 to serve as the First Assistant U.S. Attorney.

