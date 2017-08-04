Goodlettsville wins SE Little League Regional opener

Goodlettsville Little League All-Stars stretch before a practice prior to the Southeast Regional. (WSMV)

The Goodlettsville Little League team beat Ladonia (Phenix City), AL, 6-2 in the opening game of the Southeast Regional.

The Alabama team scored twice in the top of the first inning before Goodlettsville rallied with three runs in the third inning.

Goodlettsville will play the winner of the Virginia-Georgia game at 3 p.m. on Saturday.

