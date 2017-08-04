Man shot, killed in Cookeville after argument; suspect arrested

A man was found dead in a Cookeville street after being shot after an argument on Thursday.

Police said Randall Kendall, 40, was shot by Ricky Nathaniel Murphy, 28, after their argument turned into a physical confrontation.

Police allege Murphy retrieved a long gun from his home and returned to Scenic Drive, where Kendall was located and shot him.

Police received a call about 1:45 p.m. on reporting a man lying in the street bleeding.

Murphy has been charged with first-degree murder and is being held on a $3 million bond.

Police ask anyone in the area of Scenic Drive between 1 and 2 p.m. who may have information on the incident to contact Cookeville Police Det. Sgt. Tammy Goolsby at 931-520-5322 or the Cookeville Police Department at 931-526-2125.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.