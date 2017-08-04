MNPS officials to give update on construction at John Overton HS

Officials with Metro Nashville Public Schools will be giving an update on the construction at John Overton High School.

A news conference is scheduled to begin at noon Friday.

Below is the list of scheduled speakers:

Dr. Shawn Joseph, Director of Schools

Chris Henson, Chief Operating Officer

David Proffitt, Director of Planning and Construction

Dr. Jill Pittman, Principal, John Overton High School

