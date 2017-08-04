MNPS officials to give update on construction at John Overton HS - WSMV Channel 4

MNPS officials to give update on construction at John Overton HS

Posted: Updated:
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

Officials with Metro Nashville Public Schools will be giving an update on the construction at John Overton High School.

A news conference is scheduled to begin at noon Friday.

Below is the list of scheduled speakers:

  • Dr. Shawn Joseph, Director of Schools
  • Chris Henson, Chief Operating Officer
  • David Proffitt, Director of Planning and Construction
  • Dr. Jill Pittman, Principal, John Overton High School

Stay with News 4 for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

  • MNPS officials to give update on construction at John Overton HSMore>>

  • Special

    Davidson County news

    Click to read more headlines from Davidson County.More >>
    Click to read more headlines from Davidson County.More >>
Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.