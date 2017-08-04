MNPS officials: John Overton High School to open 2 days late

John Overton High School will be opening two days late because of construction delays.

Students will now be returning to class on Wednesday, Aug. 9.

The delays are related to a two-year $40 million renovation aiming to update the 14-acre campus.

According to Metro Schools officials, administrators realized in their final walk-throughs on Wednesday that everything would not be completed in time for the first day of school Monday.

"While we were confident the building would open on time to welcome our students on the first day of school, there would be no opportunity for staff to enter in advance to prepare classrooms, familiarize themselves with building and be ready to welcome students," said the school district in a news release.

Officials said they are hoping the delay will give staff the time they need to prepare their classrooms and office spaces.

Students will make up these two days during the winter testing window in December. Students will need to attend full days of class instead of half days from Dec. 12 through Dec. 15.

"This is a decision we had hoped to not have to make. We recognize this is an inconvenience and disappointment to our families, but we feel this is in the best interest of our students and faculty to start the school year in the best way. These renovations support comprehensive programs designed to develop graduates who are ready for college, careers and life and we’re confident we will have a great school year starting Wednesday, Aug. 9," said the school district in a news release.

