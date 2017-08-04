US Attorney's Office: No further investigation, action needed in Jocques Clemmons case

Jocques Clemmons (L) was shot and killed on Feb. 10 by Officer Joshua Lippert. (WSMV)

The U.S. Attorney's Office has decided not to take further action in a deadly police-involved shooting that happened in Nashville earlier this year.

Jocques Clemmons was shot and killed by Metro Police Officer Joshua Lippert after a confrontation during a traffic stop in the James Cayce public housing development on Feb. 10.

The shooting was captured on surveillance video. It shows Lippert pull over Clemmons and the two engage in a physical confrontation before Clemmons was shot twice in the back.

The feds were reviewing the investigations conducted by the Metro Nashville Police Department and the TBI.

Below is the full statement from the U.S. Attorney's Office:

The United States Attorney’s Office, in conjunction with the FBI and the Civil Rights Division of the Department of Justice, has concluded the review of the investigations by the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation into the Jocques Clemmons deadly force incident. We conclude that no further investigation or action is warranted.

