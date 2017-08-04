US Attorney's Office: No further investigation, action needed in Jocques Clemmons case

A man is recovering after allegedly being shot by a co-worker inside the Burger King in Spring Hill.More >>
Roadie has been around since 2015. It's a peer-to-peer shipping app you can download for free on your iPhone or Android.More >>
The U.S. Attorney's Office has decided not to take further action in a deadly police-involved shooting that happened in Nashville earlier this year.More >>
The 911 call came in just before 4 a.m. Friday at a home on Donald Street. Police said the victim, who has not been identified, died inside the house.More >>
An overflowing toilet at the Nashville International Airport caused sewage to leak onto some travelers' luggage on Thursday morning.More >>
The Citgo on Brick Church Pike was robbed around 3:15 a.m. Friday. Stay with News 4 for updates on this story.More >>
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has arrested 83 people in New Orleans and two Tennessee cities.More >>
Republican Bob Corker says he's not ready to say when he will decide about seeking a third term representing Tennessee in the U.S. Senate.More >>
A Tennessee commission is accepting applications for two state judicial openings.More >>
A security guard was shot during an attempted robbery at a Nashville liquor store on Thursday night.More >>
A man is recovering after allegedly being shot by a co-worker inside the Burger King in Spring Hill.More >>
A 73-year-old man is banned from a Florida beach after a parent complained that he was handing out business cards that read, "Sugardaddy seeking his sugarbaby."More >>
Nashville-based rapper Starlito has surrendered to police after being charged in a shooting at an East Nashville restaurant.More >>
James C. Justice II, the governor of West Virginia, ended his two-year stint as a Democrat on Thursday night at a campaign rally in his home state with President Donald Trump.More >>
An overflowing toilet at the Nashville International Airport caused sewage to leak onto some travelers' luggage on Thursday morning.More >>
The 911 call came in just before 4 a.m. Friday at a home on Donald Street. Police said the victim, who has not been identified, died inside the house.More >>
A security guard was shot during an attempted robbery at a Nashville liquor store on Thursday night.More >>
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has arrested 83 people in New Orleans and two Tennessee cities.More >>
A 10-year-old girl died after falling from the top of the tallest fall at Fall Creek Falls State Park on Wednesday.More >>
The Crossville Police Department is mourning the loss of a K-9 officer who was reportedly killed by a suspect.More >>
