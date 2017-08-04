Roadie app makes shipping a breeze for customers, businesses

Roadie, a peer-to-peer app created in 2015, is helping to make the ordeal of shipping items a little easier.

To ship something like a couch, gift basket, or even a pet, all you have to do is snap a picture of the item, then say where it is and where you want it to go.

Roadie will then match you with several drivers to choose from, along with their ratings, and tell you what it will cost.

Jamie Gottlieb, a marketing manager and spokesperson for Roadie, said the app is also a good way to make some extra cash on your next road trip.

"So if you’re heading that way anyway, you can actually see what items are along your route and you can see where they’re going, and how much you’ll be paid for it. You can offer to drive it, and the sender, after looking at ratings and reviews of your past experience, can choose you as a driver. So you really put both parties in control,” Gottlieb said.

Small businesses are also using the app for in-town deliveries.

“It’s allowing businesses to expand their business, to have that wider delivery reach, to offer that same-day delivery to customers that they weren’t able to before, especially in the age of Amazon where customers are demanding that free shipping the same day, that urgency. Small businesses, retailers need to catch up, and Roadie is a way for them to do that,” Gottlieb said.

Roadie has partnered up with Waffle House. You can get a free waffle when you download the app. Drivers get a free cup of coffee every time they take a delivery. More importantly, you can use Waffle House as a public place to meet to pick up and drop off items.

The app is free and is available for both iOS and Android devices.

