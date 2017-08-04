Sewage water leaks onto luggage at Nashville airport

An overflowing toilet at the Nashville International Airport caused sewage water to leak onto some travelers' luggage on Thursday morning.

Paper towels were apparently flushed in the women's bathroom, which sits directly above the baggage claim area.

The overflowing water went down a drain and seeped through the ceiling, dripping onto bags from a Southwest flight.

Ten flights were delayed for about 20 minutes as Southwest employees dealt with the mess. They kept more than 350 bags off the planes so they could asses the damage.

Southwest said those bags would be delivered to passengers by the end of the day Thursday.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.