With less than 1 year before primary, Corker mum on future

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has arrested 83 people in New Orleans and two Tennessee cities.More >>
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has arrested 83 people in New Orleans and two Tennessee cities.More >>
Republican Bob Corker says he's not ready to say when he will decide about seeking a third term representing Tennessee in the U.S. Senate.More >>
Republican Bob Corker says he's not ready to say when he will decide about seeking a third term representing Tennessee in the U.S. Senate.More >>
A Tennessee commission is accepting applications for two state judicial openings.More >>
A Tennessee commission is accepting applications for two state judicial openings.More >>
A security guard was shot during an attempted robbery at a Nashville liquor store on Thursday night.More >>
A security guard was shot during an attempted robbery at a Nashville liquor store on Thursday night.More >>
Police are on the scene of a reported accidental shooting in East Nashville. The victim was found at the home on Donald Street.More >>
Police are on the scene of a reported accidental shooting in East Nashville. The victim was found at the home on Donald Street.More >>
Police in Spring Hill say a suspect is in custody following a shooting inside a Burger King restaurant on Thursday night.More >>
Police in Spring Hill say a suspect is in custody following a shooting inside a Burger King restaurant on Thursday night.More >>
Vice President Mike Pence served as the keynote speaker for the Tennessee Republican Party’s annual Statesmen’s Dinner on Thursday night.More >>
Vice President Mike Pence served as the keynote speaker for the Tennessee Republican Party’s annual Statesmen’s Dinner on Thursday night.More >>
A homeowner in Clarksville was told his water and gas service was shut off by someone who accidentally took over his account.More >>
A homeowner in Clarksville was told his water and gas service was shut off by someone who accidentally took over his account.More >>
Protesters on immigration greeted Vice President Mike Pence Thursday as he and thousands of attendees arrived to the Music City Center for the Tennessee Republican Party's Annual Statesmen's Dinner.More >>
Protesters on immigration greeted Vice President Mike Pence Thursday as he and thousands of attendees arrived to the Music City Center for the Tennessee Republican Party's Annual Statesmen's Dinner.More >>
Police in India raided nine call centers and arrested more than 70 people for allegedly posing as IRS agents to steal millions from U.S. citizens in October.More >>
Police in India raided nine call centers and arrested more than 70 people for allegedly posing as IRS agents to steal millions from U.S. citizens in October.More >>