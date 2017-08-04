Victim dies in accidental shooting at home in Talbot's Corner

The shooting happened around 3:30 a.m. Friday. (WSMV)

Police say the victim was found inside a home on Donald Street. (WSMV)

Police are investigating what they are calling a deadly accidental shooting in the Talbot's Corner area.

The 911 call came in just before 4 a.m. Friday at a home on Donald Street.

Police said the victim, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead after medics arrived.

At least three to four young people who were inside the home have been questioned by police.

