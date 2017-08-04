Police investigating accidental shooting at East Nashville home

The shooting happened around 3:30 a.m. Friday. (WSMV)

Police are on the scene of a reported accidental shooting in East Nashville.

The victim was found at the home on Donald Street around 3:30 a.m. Friday.

The medics at the scene did not take a victim with them when they left.

At least three to four young people who were inside the home have been questioned by police.

