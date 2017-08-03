Security guard shot at Nashville liquor store

A security guard was shot during an attempted robbery at a Nashville liquor store on Thursday night.

Police said the shooting happened at R&R Liquors at 1041 Jefferson Street.

The suspect was armed with a handgun and attempted to rob the store. Police said he shot the security guard in the arm.

The guard returned fire and the suspect fled on foot. It’s unclear if the suspect was hit.

A police dog attempted to locate the suspect but was unsuccessful.

Police said the security guard’s injuries are non-life-threatening.

The suspect is described as a black male wearing a dark shirt and khaki cargo shorts.

