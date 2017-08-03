Suspect in custody following shooting at Spring Hill Burger King

Police said both the victim and the suspect are employees. (WSMV)

The shooting happened at the Burger King on Port Royal Road in Spring Hill. (WSMV)

Police in Spring Hill say a suspect is in custody following a shooting inside a Burger King restaurant on Thursday night.

The shooting incident happened around 8:30 p.m. at 4883 Port Royal Road.

Police said an employee who was off work came into the restaurant and got into an argument with another employee who was working. He hopped across the counter during their argument before he took out a gun and shot the other employee multiple times.

The alleged gunman was taken into custody following a short foot chase.

The victim was flown to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in stable condition.

The Burger King opened a few days ago. Most of the staff was inside training.

Police said there were a few customers inside at the time, but no children.

News 4 has a crew on the scene and will have more details as they become available.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.