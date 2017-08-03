19-year-old accused of shooting co-worker at Burger King in Spring Hill

Police said both the victim and the suspect are employees. (WSMV)

A man is recovering after allegedly being shot by a co-worker inside the Burger King in Spring Hill.

The suspect, 19-year-old Antares Heller Garcia, was arrested Thursday night.

Several customers and employees were inside the restaurant on Port Royal Road when shots rang out around 8 p.m. The Burger King had just opened a few days ago, and staff members were undergoing training.

Police said Garcia, who was off-duty, came into the restaurant and got into an argument with the victim, who was working. Garcia allegedly hopped across the counter during their argument and took out a gun, shooting the victim multiple times.

No other employees or customers were injured during the incident.

Garcia then ran off, but police were able to track him down after a short foot chase along Reserve Boulevard.

Garcia had reportedly been facing disciplinary action at work.

The victim was flown to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where he remains in stable condition. Authorities have not released his name.

Garcia is charged with attempted murder, reckless endangerment and aggravated assault.

The Spring Hill Police Department has confirmed this was an isolated incident and that they are not seeking any additional suspects.

