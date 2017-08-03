Protesters gather to voice immigration concerns during VP Pence visit

Protesters on immigration greeted Vice President Mike Pence Thursday as he and thousands of attendees arrived to the Music City Center for the Tennessee Republican Party's Annual Statesmen's Dinner.More >>
A homeowner in Clarksville was told his water and gas service was shut off by someone who accidentally took over his account.More >>
Police in India raided nine call centers and arrested more than 70 people for allegedly posing as IRS agents to steal millions from U.S. citizens in October.More >>
The county fair season is in full swing in Tennessee, with 28 county fairs scheduled for the month of August. The News 4 I-Team found that while state regulators are working to upgrade their safety inspection program for fair rides, some say there are systemic problems that need to be addressed.More >>
Vice President Mike Pence has arrived in Nashville to speak at the Tennessee Republican Party's Annual Statesmen's Dinner at the Music City Center.More >>
Public records showing how emergency crews handled the fire that first day will finally be released. The News 4 I-Team has been asking for these records since the day the fires started.More >>
Metro police arrested a suspected robber and his alleged accomplice on Wednesday.More >>
A portion of Crossland Avenue in Clarksville is shut down after a vehicle crashed into a utility pole on Thursday afternoon.More >>
Mike Fisher was selected by the Ottawa Senators in the second round of the 1998 NHL Draft. He stayed with the team until he was traded to the Predators in 2011.More >>
Two elected officials in Tennessee have launched Republican bids to replace longtime U.S. Rep. John Duncan, who announced this week he wouldn't seek re-election.More >>
Nashville-based rapper Starlito has surrendered to police after being charged in a shooting at an East Nashville restaurant.More >>
A couple upset over a $125 fee from their wedding photographer now has a much bigger bill to pay. A jury decided the couple defamed Andrea Polito through a campaign of falsehoods on social media and interviews and awarded her more than $1 million in damages.More >>
A 10-year-old girl died after falling from the top of the tallest fall at Fall Creek Falls State Park on Wednesday.More >>
Hassan Jackson, 39, was allegedly driving his Chevy Tahoe along 22nd Avenue North when he hit a man near Heiman Street around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday.More >>
Was it torture with a Taser? Three Cheatham County deputies, Mark Bryant, Josh Marriott and Jeff Key, were slapped with a lawsuit Wednesday.More >>
An animated short film about an adolescent gay couple has gone viral, roughly 8 million views on YouTube in just two days.More >>
The burglar broke into Texas de Brazil, which is near Centennial Park, around 3:30 a.m. Thursday.More >>
Last month, dozens of people had to be rescued from Cummins Falls after the water rose three feet in three minutes..The News 4 I-Team has the 911 calls made that day and one call in particular raises question.More >>
