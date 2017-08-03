Homeowner says utilities shut off after bank took over account

A homeowner in Clarksville was told his water and gas service was shut off by someone who accidentally took over his account.

Bank of America once owned the house, which may be why one of their employees took over the gas and water account for two months.

The current homeowner said he can’t believe they were allowed to do it without proving they owned the property.

“I’m sure the general population would be shocked to find out that this was something that is going on,” Brent Fisher said.

Fisher bought the house in February and began renovations. On April 7, he switched the utilities into his name and paid about $100 to have the water and gas turned on.

All of a sudden last month, the gas and water were shut off. Fisher called Clarksville Gas and Water for answers.

“I asked what that was, and they said because the account wasn’t under my name, it was none of my information,” he said.

According to Clarksville Gas and Water general manager Pat Hickey, an employee at Bank of America called and took over Fisher’s account in May, paid the bill for two month, then had the service shut off on July 6.

Neither Hickey nor Fisher have any idea why Bank of America took over the account for two months, but Fisher said it took several days and several phone calls to get service restored, and he had to pay another $100.

“It’s mind-boggling. It just kind of took me back a little bit,” Fisher said.

Hickey did not want to do an interview for this story, but said if someone is willing to take responsibility for an account, his employees will generally let them do it with or without proof they actually own the property.

Fisher said that should be a concern for any utility customer.

“The world’s under cyberattack, and with credit card fraud and this and that and people are less secure. It seems like they should do their part and due diligence to at least put some kind of road block in place,” Fisher said.

Hickey said they don’t have the time or resources to verify that each caller looking to switch service in their name is the actual homeowner.

