Overseas raid does little to combat IRS scam

Police in India raided nine call centers and arrested more than 70 people for allegedly posing as IRS agents to steal millions from U.S. citizens in October.

In April, police said they arrested the ringleader Sagar Thakkar.

It worked because the scam stopped for a little while.

"Whatever they did was not substantial enough and it needed to be more impactful," said Metro fraud Sergeant Michael Warren.

Warren said now the scam is back with a vengeance.

"This week alone I've had four reports of IRS scam reports that people fell victim to, and one was all the way up to $16,000,” he said.

Erin Boschert is one of those four victims.

"I'm a single mom. I didn't want to get arrested," Boschert said.

She got a call saying her tax returns had been audited, she owed money, and she was going to jail if she didn’t pay.

"They told me I was going to talk to an officer. Then when they put on the man who said he was an officer, they gave me a badge number, a case file number and his IRS employee number," Boschert said.

Boschert was working and saving up money to go back to school. Now it's all gone.

"I feel very angry. I feel very embarrassed about it and stupid because I fell for it,” Boschert said.

A lot of people are falling for it.

The scam artists know what they are doing and they sound convincing.

News 4 called one of the scam artist's phone number. Nobody answered, but the voice mail recording said, "Hi, this is the office of the attorney general here in Washington DC. This is attorney John Savage. Sorry I'm unavailable to take your call right now."

Police said do not trust what your caller ID says because it can be easily manipulated. Keep in mind the IRS will never demand immediate payment. If you do really owe money, you will always have the right to appeal.

