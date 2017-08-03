Robbery suspect, alleged accomplice arrested in Nashville

Metro police arrested a suspected robber and his alleged accomplice on Wednesday.

An officer spotted Brankica Jankovic, 38, driving a stolen Honda Civic and attempted to stop the vehicle. She was eventually stopped at the corner of Antioch Pike and Ezell and was taken into custody around 7 p.m.

Dusan Simic, 37, ran from the car but was captured a short time later.

Police said several items were stolen from the vehicle, including electronics and five chainsaws.

Simic is charged with evading arrest and drug possession.

Simic was also served with an outstanding warrant charging him with robbing a woman outside an apartment earlier this week. Police said the woman was gathering her things when the suspect approached her. She handed over her purse after he allegedly pointed a gun at her two young sons.

Jankovic is charged with theft of a vehicle and probation violation.

Photos of the two suspects have been withheld due to pending lineups in other cases.

