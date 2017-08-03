Gatlinburg will release records 9 months after wildfires

News 4 has new information on the Gatlinburg wildfires that killed 14 people and hurt hundreds of others.

Public records showing how emergency crews handled the fire that first day will finally be released.

The News 4 I-Team has been asking for these records since the day the fires started last November. Until now both Sevier County and Gatlinburg city officials have been withholding that information from us.

Thursday afternoon the I-Team confirmed with Gatlinburg city officials they will be releasing all public records sometime next week.

These public records are important because they'll show how all of the agencies handled things that first day of the fires.

Since day one, nine months ago we've been asking for all the 911 calls that were made, evacuation plans, as well as after action reports.

Thursday we received information we requested back from the Department of Agriculture.

The I-Team is still combing through all of the files but included were new pictures they took showing what much of Gatlinburg looked like after the fires.

Gatlinburg city officials claim the release of the records could have interfered with the prosecution of the two teenage boys accused of setting the fires.

Prosecutors dropped those charges back in June saying there wasn't enough evidence to prove the teens caused the deadly fire.

The I-Team will share the information from the public records when they are released next week.

