Driver cited after car crashes into utility pole in Clarksville

A portion of Crossland Avenue in Clarksville is shut down after a vehicle crashed into a utility pole on Thursday afternoon.

The crash happened around 3 p.m. Police said a 2010 Nissan Altima driven by a 23-year-old man was traveling west on Crossland Avenue when he left the road, traveled down a sidewalk and crashed into the pole.

The driver and his 22-year-old passenger were not injured.

Crossland Avenue between South 2nd Street and High Street is shut down while crews repair the utility pole.

The driver was cited for failure to use reasonable care.

