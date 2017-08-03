Girl, 10, dies from fall at Fall Creek Falls State Park - WSMV Channel 4

Girl, 10, dies from fall at Fall Creek Falls State Park

SPENCER, TN (WSMV) -

A 10-year-old girl died after falling from the top of the tallest fall at Fall Creek Falls State Park on Wednesday.

Authorities said Grace Goodwin apparently lost her footing at the top of the falls and fell about 200 feet. The accident occurred around 7:30 p.m.

