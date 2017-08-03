Busy intersection to close in Murfreesboro this weekend - WSMV Channel 4

Busy intersection to close in Murfreesboro this weekend for bridge project

Posted: Updated:
(WSMV) (WSMV)
MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) -

Murfreesboro drivers will have to detour around a busy intersection that will close this weekend for construction work.

Crews are going to continue work on the Bridge over Broad project.

All lanes of Broad Street at Memorial Boulevard/Old Fort Parkway will close starting at 8 p.m. Friday through 5 a.m. Monday.

The $17.6 million project is expected to be completed by December.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

