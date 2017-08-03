Predators looking for new national anthem singer

The Predators need your help finding their next big star.

The team doesn't need a new player, but instead, they're hoping to find someone to fill another role that proved to be very important in the Stanley Cup Final games.

The Predators are asking fans to apply online to become the next national anthem singer.

Ten finalists will perform in front of a live audience with celebrity judges. The top four will perform at preseason games.

After that, the person with the most votes will win the honor of singing at home games throughout the upcoming season.

The deadline to submit an application is Aug. 13.

