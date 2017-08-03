Jenna Bush Hager, Barbara Bush talk new book, Nashville

Jenna Bush Hager and Barbara Bush, the twin daughters of former President George W. Bush, are coming out with a new book this fall named "Sisters First."

In the book, they write about growing up in the White House in the shadow of their father and grandfather.

On Wednesday, News 4 got to talk to the twin sisters, and they revealed some funny family stories.

Most of them involve Hager's husband, Henry.

"Henry is definitely the comedic foil in the book," she said. "He picked me up on our first date in the White House, and also on the second date, got into a wreck with the Secret Service. Let's just say that. People don't know that."

The sisters say Nashville is one of their favorite places to visit.

"We want to move there ... We love Nashville. I've been there a lot for stories," Hager said.

Hager said she once even sang karaoke with Kenny Rogers.

"When we were young, we went to the Grand Ole Opry for our grandparents' 50th wedding anniversary, so our entire family, our cousins, and aunts and uncles and everyone came in town and celebrated their anniversary there, which was a blast," Bush said.

Their book will come out on Oct. 24. They will be here in the Midstate promoting the book at the Franklin Theater on Oct. 29. Click here for more information about the book and tour.

