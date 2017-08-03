Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum opening Lynn exhibit

Hassan Jackson, 39, was allegedly driving his Chevy Tahoe along 22nd Avenue North when he hit a man near Heiman Street around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday.More >>
The Crossville Police Department is mourning the loss of a K-9 officer who was reportedly killed by a suspect.More >>
The Tennessee Republican Party estimates around 2,000 people will attend the dinner tonight inside the grand ballroom, which would be an all-time record in the event's 41-year history.More >>
Murfreesboro drivers will have to detour around a busy intersection that will close this weekend for construction work.More >>
The Predators need your help finding their next big star. The team doesn't need a new player, but they're hoping to find someone to fill another role that proved to be very important in the Stanley Cup Final.More >>
Jenna Bush Hager and Barbara Bush, the twin daughters of former President George W. Bush, are coming out with a new book this fall called "Sisters First."More >>
The Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum is opening an exhibit on the life and career of Hall of Famer Loretta Lynn in Nashville.More >>
The Titans are just less than two weeks out from their first preseason game. News 4 rolled out to training camp this week, where things are more fan-friendly than ever, to find out what to expect.More >>
The burglar broke into Texas de Brazil, which is near Centennial Park, around 3:30 a.m. Thursday.More >>
Police say someone busted a window and broke into The Pharmacy Burger Parlor in East Nashville.More >>
