What to know before you go: Titans training camp

The Titans are just less than two weeks out from their first preseason game.

News 4 rolled out to training camp this week, where things are more fan-friendly than ever, to find out what to expect.

Fans can park in a designated lot across the street from Saint Thomas Sports Park and hop on a shuttle.

Visitors can bring purses, diaper bags and many small fanny packs or other similar items, which will be subject to inspection.

Food and beverages, coolers, liquids, umbrellas, chairs and strollers are not allowed on the grounds. Backpacks, suitcases and large duffel bags are also prohibited.

After going through metal detectors, fans can head in to watch their favorite Titans players.

One mother said this is a great place to take her boys on a weekday morning.

"They love football, and it was a perfect way to end our summer," she said.

There are brand new bleachers lining the practice fields on all sides.

"We just want people to come out here and have fun. I mean, that's really what it is. We want people to get involved," said Amie Wills with the Titans.

Quarterback Marcus Mariota was there this week, looking healthy and sharp coming off an injury. At the end of the two-hour practice, he signed autographs for fans.

The Titans have nine more open training camp practices. A "Friday Night Lights" practice will be held at 7:15 p.m. Friday at Centennial High School in Franklin. On Saturday, the Titans will hold practice from 6 to 8 p.m. at Nissan Stadium. Click here for more information.

