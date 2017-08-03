Family escapes small fire at south Nashville apartment

The fire was found inside a closet on Paragon Mills Road. (WSMV)

A family was able to escape from a small fire at their south Nashville apartment overnight.

Firefighters found a basket of clothes on fire inside a closet at the Foxcroft Apartments on Paragon Mills Road.

The fire department is still working to figure out the cause of the fire.

The damage was minor. The family will still be able to stay in their apartment.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.