Predators captain Mike Fisher retiring from NHL after 17 seasons

Nashville Predators center Mike Fisher has announced he will be retiring from the NHL.

Fisher spent 17 seasons in the NHL and became the captain of the Predators last fall.

Fisher was selected by the Ottawa Senators in the second round of the 1998 NHL Draft. He stayed with the team until he was traded to the Predators in 2011. He made his first Stanley Cup Playoff debut in 2001.

Fisher is married to country music star Carrie Underwood. The pair had their fist child, Isaiah, in 2015.

Fisher wrote a letter, published by The Tennessean, explaining his decision. It reads, in part:

I approached this season with the mindset that it could be my last, and now that it’s past, I’m looking forward to a future that includes a lot more time with my family. Things change when you have kids and you have a family. They’ve supported me without question, and now it’s my turn to return the favor.

