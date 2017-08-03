Police investigating break-in at The Pharmacy in East Nashville - WSMV Channel 4

Police investigating break-in at The Pharmacy in East Nashville

Posted: Updated:
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

Police say someone busted a window and broke into The Pharmacy Burger Parlor in East Nashville.

It appears the crook tried getting into the office area of the building.

Police do not believe anything was stolen during the break-in.

Stay with News 4 for updates on this story.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

  • Police investigating break-in at The Pharmacy in East NashvilleMore>>

  • Special

    Davidson County news

    Click to read more headlines from Davidson County.More >>
    Click to read more headlines from Davidson County.More >>
Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.