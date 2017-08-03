2,000 expected to attend GOP event featuring VP at Music City Center

A new record could be set in Tennessee on Thursday, thanks to Vice President Mike Pence.

Pence is the keynote speaker for the Republican Party's annual Statesmen's Dinner at Music City Center.

The Tennessee Republican Party estimates around 2,000 people will attend the dinner inside the grand ballroom, which would be an all-time record in the event's 41-year history. The event is raising money for the Republican Party, with tickets starting at $250 per person.

Doors open at 4 p.m. The dinner will kick off at 6:30 p.m. As of 4 a.m. Thursday, tickets were no longer available online.

While Pence rallies the Republican Party inside Music City Center, hundreds of people from across the state are planning on gathering outside and showing their support for undocumented youth from deportation.

The vice president is expected to arrive in Nashville around 5 p.m., so drivers are being warned to expect traffic delays between the airport and downtown as his motorcade makes its way through the city.

The specific route and timing of the motorcade is not being released due to security reasons. It's not clear what time Pence will be leaving the convention center.

The Metro Nashville Airport Authority says they are expecting minor delays at the airport due to increased traffic and security. Passengers are being advised to arrive even earlier than they normally would to make their flights on time.

News 4 will be covering all of the angles of the vice president's visit throughout the day. Stay with us for updates.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.