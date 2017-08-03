Wine stolen during break-in at west Nashville restaurant

Police are investigating a break-in at a restaurant off West End Avenue.

The burglar broke into Texas de Brazil, which is near Centennial Park, around 3:30 a.m. Thursday.

The thief busted through a glass window and stole two bottles of wine.

