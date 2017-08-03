Pedestrian hit, killed by car in north Nashville - WSMV Channel 4

Pedestrian hit, killed by car in north Nashville

Posted: Updated:
The incident happened on 22nd Avenue North near Heiman Street. (WSMV) The incident happened on 22nd Avenue North near Heiman Street. (WSMV)
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

A pedestrian was killed after being hit by a car in north Nashville late Wednesday night.

Police said the suspect was driving a Chevy Tahoe along 22nd Avenue North near Heiman Street around 11:30 p.m.

The victim was trying to get into the driver's side of a minivan when the Tahoe allegedly sped by and struck the victim.

The Tahoe then crashed head-on into the car parked in front of the minivan.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver was taken to a hospital with non-critical injuries. He is being tested for alcohol and drugs.

The police department's fatal team is investigating the crash.

Stay with News 4 for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.