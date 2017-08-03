Pedestrian hit, killed by car in north Nashville

The incident happened on 22nd Avenue North near Heiman Street. (WSMV)

A pedestrian was killed after being hit by a car in north Nashville late Wednesday night.

Police said the suspect was driving a Chevy Tahoe along 22nd Avenue North near Heiman Street around 11:30 p.m.

The victim was trying to get into the driver's side of a minivan when the Tahoe allegedly sped by and struck the victim.

The Tahoe then crashed head-on into the car parked in front of the minivan.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver was taken to a hospital with non-critical injuries. He is being tested for alcohol and drugs.

The police department's fatal team is investigating the crash.

Stay with News 4 for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.