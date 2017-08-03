Fatal accident on 22nd Avenue North - WSMV Channel 4

Fatal accident on 22nd Avenue North

NASHVILLE, TN

Police were called to a fatal collision around 11:30 p.m. on August 2 at 22nd Avenue North.

A Chevy Tahoe was traveling at high speed on 22nd Avenue North toward Heiman Street. The victim was attempting to get into a driver side door of his minivan when the Tahoe sped by and struck the victim.

The Tahoe then crashed head on into the car parked in front of the minivan.

The victim died on the scene.

The driver was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries. He is being tested for alcohol and drugs.

Fatal team is investigating.

