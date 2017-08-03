Driver arrested after pedestrian killed in north Nashville crash

The incident happened on 22nd Avenue North near Heiman Street. (WSMV)

A pedestrian was killed when he was hit by a car in north Nashville late Wednesday night.

Hassan Jackson, 39, was allegedly driving his Chevy Tahoe along 22nd Avenue North when he hit a man near Heiman Street around 11:30 p.m. Jackson is also accused of hitting two parked cars.

The victim, Gerald Dunn, died at the scene.

According to the police report, the responding officer said Jackson smelled of alcohol, was unsteady on his feet and was slurring his words.

Jackson reportedly refused to undergo field sobriety tests or breath or alcohol testing.

Police obtained a blood sample and say they believe Jackson was driving under the influence.

According to the affidavit, Jackson's driver's license was revoked. He allegedly did not have insurance for his vehicle.

Jackson was taken to the hospital with non-critical injuries.

Jackson is charged with vehicular homicide, driving with a revoked license and financial responsibility violation with injury or death. He is being held on $55,000 bond.

