Titans to host open practices this weekend

The Tennessee Titans will host a pair of open practices this weekend, and there are new restrictions on what guests can and cannot bring.

The first open practice will be held at Centennial High School on Friday from 7:15 p.m. to 9 p.m. The second will be held at Nissan Stadium on Saturday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Fans can bring purses, diaper bags and many small fanny packs or other similar items. Those items will be subject to inspection.

Backpacks, suitcases and large duffel bags will not be allowed.

All fans will have to go through a metal detector.

Food and beverage, coolers, liquids, umbrellas, chairs, and strollers will not be allowed on the grounds.

