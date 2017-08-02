Cheatham Co. deputies served with lawsuit following tasing incident

Was it torture with a Taser?

Three Cheatham County deputies, Mark Bryant, Josh Marriott and Jeff Key, were slapped with a lawsuit Wednesday.

Jordan Norris told his attorneys he's worried he'll have burn scars for the rest of his life.

The lawsuit claims the teen suffered more than 40 Taser burns at the hands of Bryant, Marriott and Key.

It happened last November.

“Frankly, we think the videos speak for themselves,” said attorney Ben Raybin.

At one point in the video, you can hear a deputy saying, “I’ll keep doing this until I run out of batteries.”

All three deputies are on administrative leave.

“Our lawsuit alleges that in this situation the repeated tasings against a fully restrained person amounts to torture,” Raybin said.

The lawsuit claims two days into his time in the Cheatham County Jail, Norris suffered from a mental health episode. He began banging his head against the door.

The lawsuit claims officers took him out of his cell and strapped him in a chair. Unable to calm him down, deputies brought out a Taser gun.

The lawsuit says Norris was stunned four times on the stomach and legs, for a total of 50 seconds.

Earlier that morning, a post about Norris popped up on the sheriff's department’s official Facebook page. It read:

JORDAN NORRIS (2nd pic) let it be known he was going to kill any Deputy who tried to arrest him. He was armed with stolen weapons. A drug dealer by trade and on the fast track to live the Thug Life. The team, armed with a search warrant, invited themselves into the “House of Norris” on Little Pond Creek with such dynamic quickness, he became shocked with awe and peed a little bit. Great job Cheatham SWAT!!

The Facebook page no longer exists.

Later, Sherri ff Mike Breedlove released a statement:

A use-of-force incident recently occurred in the Cheatham Jail involving Mr. Jordan Norris and Cheatham Correction Officers. I was briefed about the situation and shown video evidence, however, not all video footage was presented at the time of the briefing. Prior to receiving more detailed information, I provided a statement based off of what I had initially seen, to a Nashville television reporter. After seeing the media report and videos not previously viewed, I immediately directed supervisors to examine the Sheriff’s Office's current use-of-force policy. I also contacted District Attorney General Ray Crouch Jr. to request an independent investigation by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. As Sheriff, I want our citizens to know that any inappropriate behavior that may have violated an individual’s rights will not be tolerated. I have place the employees involved on administrative leave while the investigation is conducted. We will work closely and cooperatively with the TBI and District Attorney’s Office to ensure all facts are provided and all angles of this incident are thoroughly investigated.

Raybin said it's too early to tell what kinds of long-term impacts the incident will have on Norris.

“There are burns to his skin and scarring he may have for the rest of his life, as well as seizures he has been experiencing, and also emotional issues that anxiety and panic attacks,” Norris said.

News 4 reached out to Sheriff Breedlove for comment. He has not yet responded.

Click here to read the full lawsuit.

