Tenant says she was evicted after calling codes dept.

Michael Martin was convicted back in 1989 for molesting a 6-year-old. He was given probation and placed on the sex offender registry.More >>
Michael Martin was convicted back in 1989 for molesting a 6-year-old. He was given probation and placed on the sex offender registry.More >>
A Murfreesboro couple said they were told to pack up after calling the codes department to report health violations inside their mobile home.More >>
A Murfreesboro couple said they were told to pack up after calling the codes department to report health violations inside their mobile home.More >>
A family's unusual claims sparked accusations of a hoax decades ago. Through time, that story has become local folklore.More >>
A family's unusual claims sparked accusations of a hoax decades ago. Through time, that story has become local folklore.More >>
Vice President Mike Pence will be in Nashville Thursday to deliver the keynote speech at the 2017 Statesmen's Dinner for the Tennessee Republican Party.More >>
Vice President Mike Pence will be in Nashville Thursday to deliver the keynote speech at the 2017 Statesmen's Dinner for the Tennessee Republican Party.More >>
Metro Police are investigating a body that was found at a construction site on Charlotte Avenue Wednesday night.More >>
Metro Police are investigating a body that was found at a construction site on Charlotte Avenue Wednesday night.More >>
Metro police are investigating after an 18-year-old man was shot in the leg in west Nashville on Wednesday.More >>
Metro police are investigating after an 18-year-old man was shot in the leg in west Nashville on Wednesday.More >>
Last month, dozens of people had to be rescued from Cummins Falls after the water rose three feet in three minutes..The News 4 I-Team has the 911 calls made that day and one call in particular raises question.More >>
Last month, dozens of people had to be rescued from Cummins Falls after the water rose three feet in three minutes..The News 4 I-Team has the 911 calls made that day and one call in particular raises question.More >>
Public parks are meant for people to enjoy, but over the past few weeks, News 4 has been showing you parks people can't use.More >>
Public parks are meant for people to enjoy, but over the past few weeks, News 4 has been showing you parks people can't use.More >>
A violent night in Nashville has left one person dead, others injured and several gunmen on the loose.More >>
A violent night in Nashville has left one person dead, others injured and several gunmen on the loose.More >>
Recapturing a sense of peace and calmness isn’t easy, so the Healing Waters Project brings veterans from Tennessee and countrywide to what they think is the calmest activity of all: fly fishing.More >>
Recapturing a sense of peace and calmness isn’t easy, so the Healing Waters Project brings veterans from Tennessee and countrywide to what they think is the calmest activity of all: fly fishing.More >>
An Ohio prosecutor alleges a man stored his girlfriend's body in a freezer.More >>
An Ohio prosecutor alleges a man stored his girlfriend's body in a freezer.More >>
A couple upset over a $125 fee from their wedding photographer now has a much bigger bill to pay. A jury decided the couple defamed Andrea Polito through a campaign of falsehoods on social media and interviews and awarded her more than $1 million in damages.More >>
A couple upset over a $125 fee from their wedding photographer now has a much bigger bill to pay. A jury decided the couple defamed Andrea Polito through a campaign of falsehoods on social media and interviews and awarded her more than $1 million in damages.More >>
Authorities say a Virginia girl's dog stopped her from being abducted by biting a man who grabbed her.More >>
Authorities say a Virginia girl's dog stopped her from being abducted by biting a man who grabbed her.More >>
Metro police are working to identify the gunman accused of critically injuring an 18-year-old woman in a shooting on Monday evening.More >>
Metro police are working to identify the gunman accused of critically injuring an 18-year-old woman in a shooting on Monday evening.More >>
Police say a man pulled out a pistol and shot someone inside a restaurant in the Five Points area of East Nashville on Tuesday night.More >>
Police say a man pulled out a pistol and shot someone inside a restaurant in the Five Points area of East Nashville on Tuesday night.More >>
According to an online report from Golf, President Donald Trump has told members of his New Jersey golf club that he spends so much time away from Washington because the White House is a "real dump."More >>
According to an online report from Golf, President Donald Trump has told members of his New Jersey golf club that he spends so much time away from Washington because the White House is a "real dump."More >>
SC DHEC has released a statement regarding the flesh-eating bacteria from Myrtle Beach ocean water.More >>
SC DHEC has released a statement regarding the flesh-eating bacteria from Myrtle Beach ocean water.More >>
Max Barry, 22, died from a drug overdose in Colorado on Saturday. His memorial service was held at the Belcourt Theatre in Hillsboro Village on Tuesday.More >>
Max Barry, 22, died from a drug overdose in Colorado on Saturday. His memorial service was held at the Belcourt Theatre in Hillsboro Village on Tuesday.More >>
Police believe a case of road rage is behind an early morning shooting north of downtown Nashville.More >>
Police believe a case of road rage is behind an early morning shooting north of downtown Nashville.More >>