Tenant says she was evicted after calling codes dept.

A Murfreesboro couple said they were told to pack up after calling the codes department to report health violations inside their mobile home.

City officials are giving the owner of the trailer 60 days to make all of the repairs.

Meanwhile, the tenants said they are being kicked out of their home in retaliation, and they have an audio recording to prove it.

“This is the flooring that we’ve asked her to replace because it’s torn and rotted right here,” said Courtney Richardson, the tenant facing eviction.

“She had said, ‘I’ll get somebody out there to take care of it, to inspect it.’ And she never did,” Richardson said.

“We finally said enough is enough, and we went to the city about it to try to get something done with it,” she added.

Two weeks ago, a Murfreesboro codes inspector came and found more than a dozen issues, including a leaky roof, decaying windows and water-soaked walls.

“We gave her plenty of opportunities to try to fix the things with no success. Just like everybody else, we don’t want to live in a place that has health concerns,” Richardson said.

Then came the eviction notice. Richardson recorded the call as landlord Buelah Hale explained why they were being kicked out.

“I ain’t got nothing against you about paying rent, but I am against you for calling codes. So I’m sorry, It’s all I know,” Hale said on the call.

News 4 tried to interview Hale’s son, but he told us to call his lawyer.

Richardson said she is being forced out of her home for all the wrong reasons.

“If you’re not doing anything wrong, you’re just asking for simple repairs, you shouldn’t have to be afraid to say anything,” she said.

State law prohibits a landlord from retaliating against a tenant for complaining about health and safety violations.

News 4 left a message with the landlord’s attorney but had not heard back by deadline Wednesday.

