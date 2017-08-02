Body found at Charlotte Avenue construction site - WSMV Channel 4

Body found at Charlotte Avenue construction site

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

Metro Police are investigating a body that was found at a construction site on Charlotte Avenue Wednesday night.

Officers were called out to 1100 Charlotte Ave just before 6 p.m. Wednesday, where they found a man's body just past a privacy fence and in a ditch about 3 feet deep.

No other individuals appear to be involved.

Police have not identified the body. Officers are reviewing surveillance footage to piece together what happened.

We will update this story with more information as it becomes available.

