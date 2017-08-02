Metro prepares for VP Pence to speak at GOP Statesmen's Dinner

Vice President Mike Pence will be in Nashville Thursday to deliver the keynote speech at the 2017 Statesmen's Dinner for the Tennessee Republican Party.

Party leaders say this year's dinner at the Music City Center's Grand Ballroom will be the largest in the organization's 41-year history.

"We're estimating right around 2,000 people, so that would be an ultimate record for us," said Scott Golden, the chair of the Tennessee Republican Party. "It will certainly fill the room at the Music City Center."

Golden said the party is aiming to raise $750,000 ahead of next year's gubernatorial election. The tickets start at $250 and contributions go up to $25,000. Golden said Wednesday afternoon there were still tickets available.

Golden said lawmakers from all across Tennessee will be in attendance.

"All seven members of the congressional delegation, both senators, the governor, previous governors, the speaker of the House, lieutenant governor, most of the state delegation will all be in attendance," he said.

Part leaders are asking guests to arrive early.

"This is our seminal event," Golden said. "This is where we raise our money to get our house in order so that we can be competitive in 2018."

Drivers commuting through rush hour traffic should expect delays between the Nashville International Airport and the Music City Center, between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. as the motorcade heads downtown.

"I would expect some lane closures as the vice president moves toward the venue," Golden said. "We're encouraging everybody that's coming in to get there early so we can manage the flow because everybody will have to be screened in order to get in.

The doors open at 4 p.m. The dinner will kick off at 6:30 p.m. Events details can be seen on the TNGOP website.

