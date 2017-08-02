Victim in serious condition after west Nashville shooting

The shooting happened in the 3000 block of Clifton Avenue. (WSMV)

Metro police are investigating after an 18-year-old man was shot in the leg in west Nashville on Wednesday.

The shooting happened in the 3000 block of Clifton Avenue just before 6 p.m.

Police said someone took the victim to the hospital where he is in serious but stable condition. Police said he was going into surgery Wednesday night.

