Victim in serious condition after west Nashville shooting - WSMV Channel 4

Victim in serious condition after west Nashville shooting

Posted: Updated:
The shooting happened in the 3000 block of Clifton Avenue. (WSMV) The shooting happened in the 3000 block of Clifton Avenue. (WSMV)
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

Metro police are investigating after an 18-year-old man was shot in the leg in west Nashville on Wednesday.

The shooting happened in the 3000 block of Clifton Avenue just before 6 p.m.

Police said someone took the victim to the hospital where he is in serious but stable condition. Police said he was going into surgery Wednesday night.

News 4 has a crew on the scene and will have more details as they become available.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.