Multiple shootings in Nashville this week prompt safety concerns

Metro police say a dispute between a woman and her ex-boyfriend led to a fatal shooting in north Nashville on Tuesday night.

Metro police say a dispute between a woman and her ex-boyfriend led to a fatal shooting in north Nashville on Tuesday night.

Police say a man pulled out a pistol and shot someone inside a restaurant in the Five Points area of East Nashville on Tuesday night.

Police say a man pulled out a pistol and shot someone inside a restaurant in the Five Points area of East Nashville on Tuesday night.

One person was shot in the leg in an East Nashville restaurant Tuesday night. (WSMV)

A violent night in Nashville has left one person dead, others injured and several gunmen on the loose.

Metro police say Janesia Young, 19, was killed and her brother hurt after a shootout involving her ex-boyfriend Tuesday night in Madison.

So far this year, 63 people have been killed in Nashville. According to a 2016 New York Times analysis, Nashville counted as one of seven cities responsible for a jump in homicides.

The last 24 hours also included a fight and shooting inside East Nashville’s Batter’d and Fried restaurant.

“Nashville is obviously booming right now. We’re growing so much, so it just seems to be a little bit more of this going on. However, East Nashville’s still a great place to come visit, live, raise a family, like I’m doing myself,” said Josef Gutzmirtl, the restaurant’s director of operations.

Road rage ending in gunfire around Germantown early Wednesday morning also kept police busy.

“It happens in all parts of the city and all cities across the U.S. Nashville’s not unique,” said Bob Allen, a defense instructor at Royal Range in Bellevue. “It’s just paying attention to what’s going on and who walks up on you.”

Allen said people should pay attention to others using situational awareness and de-escalate when you encounter road rage when leaving home.

“When you go somewhere, kind of look around, and it’s unfortunate we have to say this, but look around that things that would stop gunfire,” Allen said.

Allen said there are also signs you can look for if someone has a gun.

“One is they look at it. Another is they touch it. (Those are) two things that people do. Also, if they’re wearing it on their body like I am, they’ll pull their arms in to pull it up,” he said.

Metro police said they are still working to track down everyone from Tuesday night’s deadly shooting. Officers have not made any arrests so far from this week’s killings.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.